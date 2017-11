CASS COUNTY, Mich. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigation the circumstances surrounding the death of a hunter.

Deputies say the body of David Wayne Newsom, 67, was found Thursday evening about 5:30 p.m. in the 30000 block of Pokagon Highway.

Investigators say that Newsom’s death does not appear to be suspicious. Newsom was from Buchanan, Michigan.