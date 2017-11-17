× Library to host reading session with Santa after parade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the Art Van Santa Parade Santa Claus Parade in Grand Rapids Saturday, you are invited to bring the kids for story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This has become an annual event for the folks at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

The two are expected to read stories to the kids, hand out hot chocolate, and help kids decorate their own tabletop holiday tree.

At the end, the kids will help the library light its holiday tree.

All ages are welcome to attend the free event.

Story time with Mrs. Claus is at 10:30 a.m. and Santa is expected to stop by at 11:00 a.m.