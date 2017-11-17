Library to host reading session with Santa after parade

Posted 8:34 AM, November 17, 2017, by

 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the Art Van Santa Parade Santa Claus Parade  in Grand Rapids Saturday, you are invited to bring the kids for story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This has become an annual event for the folks at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

The two are expected to read stories to the kids, hand out hot chocolate, and help kids decorate their own tabletop holiday tree.

At the end, the kids will help the library light its holiday tree.

All ages are welcome to attend the free event.

Story time with Mrs. Claus is at 10:30 a.m. and Santa is expected to stop by at 11:00 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s