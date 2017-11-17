Man, 83, dies after Calhoun Co. rollover crash

Posted 3:24 PM, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:26PM, November 17, 2017

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 83-year-old Jackson man died after a rollover crash in Calhoun County.

The crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on M-60 near 10½ Mile Road in Burlington Township.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle on its side in a field in the area.  The man was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash, according to a release.

He was taken to the hospital and died Wednesday.

Police said Friday alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash.

The man’s name was not released.  No other injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s