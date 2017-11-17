Man accused in shooting, triggering Amber Alert, charged with attempted murder

Posted 4:02 PM, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:05PM, November 17, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The man accused of shooting two people and triggering an Amber Alert was formally charged Friday morning.

Jaraun Dequan Render, 22, was arraigned on four counts, including two charges of Attempted Murder.

Tuesday night, police say Render shot and injured two people in the parking lot of a store on Apple Avenue, before taking off with his three children.  An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday and the kids were found safe in Grand Rapids.

Render was arrested Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Render faces a prison sentence of life in prison if convicted.

 

