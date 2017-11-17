Mendon to face explosive Whiteford offense in state semifinal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICKSBURG, Mich -- Mendon (12-0) meets Ottawa Lake Whiteford (12-0) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Howell High School in a division 8 state semifinal game. The Hornets have been led all season by a defense that has allowed a total of 78 points in 12 games but the Bobcats can score, 645 points this season to be exact, that is over 53 points a game.

Mendon has been led on both sides of the ball by senior running back and linebacker Wyatt Cool who missed most of last season with an ankle injury.

Cool accounted for all 5 of the teams touchdowns in a week 8 win over Cassopolis and ran for 255 yards and 3 scores in the district final win over 4-time defending state champion Muskegon Catholic Central.

"It's a relief to be able to play again" Coll said. "Last year just watching these guys go out there and play, I am happy to be back on the field and it is a lot of fun this year."

Saturday's winner play in the division 8 state championship game at Ford Field on Friday November 24th at 10 a.m..