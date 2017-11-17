Moore’s wife defends husband, says he will fight

BIRMINGHAM, AL - NOVEMBER 16: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore and his wife Kayla Moore exit a news conference with supporters and faith leaders, November 16, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. Moore refused to answer questions regarding sexual harassment allegations and pursuing relationships with underage women. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says her husband will not step down in the face of sexual assault allegations.

Kayla Moore spoke out in defense of her husband on Friday. She says they have been married for over 32 years and the Army veteran has always been an officer and a gentleman.

She says he will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama and repeated what her husband said the day before when he remarked: “I will not stop until they lay me in that box in the ground.”

Moore has been dogged by allegations that he sexually assaulted two women decades ago when they were teenagers.

