NFL Viewing Week 11 (and Thanksgiving): Lions and Bears play out in the cold

FOX 17 – The Detroit Lions (5-4) try and keep pace in the NFC North by taking on the Chicago Bears in “Bear Weather” Sunday afternoon.

It will be windy and cold and fun to watch, and will be the only game on Fox 17 Sunday, starting at 1:00 p.m. Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman, who must be getting to know the Lions pretty well this season, will have the call.

CBS has the doubleheader and with one of our other local favorites, the Green Bay Packers, hosting the AFC’s Baltimore Ravens, that game will be on at 1:00 p.m. The late game will be the New England Patriots playing the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City. That should be fun.

And while next weekend’s Sunday television schedule is not completely set yet, we can tell you that Fox 17 will have the annual Thanksgiving Day game of the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m. The 4:30 p.m. game on CBS is the Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys and the 8:30 p.m. game on NBC is the New York Giants at the Washington Redskins.