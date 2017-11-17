× Stock up for the holidays, A Very Merry Market is coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those looking to get some of their holiday shopping done this weekend, the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids is offering A Very Merry Market Day on Saturday.

Open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the second floor of the market, the event will feature a variety of local vendors.

Made by Shellmo, Meant to Bie and Cloth + Cabin are just three vendors that will be showing off their products.

Attendees will be able to view and shop handmade items such as jewelry, art, home decor pieces, bath and body products and food items.

All together there will be over 45 artisan gift vendors and over 20 indoor food vendors.