Why a long-term mortgage may be better for your bank account

When buying a home, many people give advice saying that a shorter mortgage is better than a longer mortgage; get the 15-year mortgage instead of the 30 because the longer mortgage will cost more in interest. But is that really true?

Michael Markey, co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, explains how a longer mortgage could be better for your bank account in the long run.

