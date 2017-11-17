Why a long-term mortgage may be better for your bank account

Posted 11:17 AM, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16AM, November 17, 2017

When buying a home, many people give advice saying that a shorter mortgage is better than a longer mortgage; get the 15-year mortgage instead of the 30 because the longer mortgage will cost more in interest. But is that really true?

Michael Markey, co-founder and owner of Legacy Financial Network, explains how a longer mortgage could be better for your bank account in the long run.

