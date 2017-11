Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One person is dead after a fire broke out at a motel early Saturday.

We're told the fire broke out around 2:49 a.m. at the Comstock Motor Court Motel on King Highway.

Crews on scene say the fire does not seem to be suspicious.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more information.