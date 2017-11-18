A windy and rainy Saturday with falling temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – We start off with a light mist and fog during the early morning hours as West Michigan is in between multiple rounds of heavy rain showers. Beginning around 9-11 a.m. light to moderate rain showers will begin to push in land off of our next system. Temperatures will be the warmest during our early morning hours and will continue to fall throughout the day as colder air moves in from the north and wrap around a low-pressure system.

Heading into this afternoon wind gusts will pick up behind the approaching cold front. Winds will change from the southwest in the morning hours to north/northwest during the evening hours from 15 – 25 mph. Winds inland can gust up to 30 mph and up to 40 mph along the lakeshore. Winds will continue to be gusty into the first half of the day on Sunday.

Late this evening West Michigan will see rain transition over to wet scattered snow showers. The snow showers will continue overnight and into the first half of Sunday. Lake Effect snow showers will bring in anywhere from a coating to an inch of accumulations mostly towards Lake Michigan. Late in the day on Sunday West Michigan will begin to dry out and winds will also start to die down.

Monday West Michigan will see partly cloudy skies again with more mild air back in the upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday we have chances to see some showers and wintery mix with a mostly cloudy sky. We will dry out just in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.