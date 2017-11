× 1000+ without power south of Battle Creek

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Consumers Energy outage map just before 6 p.m. Saturday showed there were more than 1,000 power outages in Calhoun County’s Leroy Township.

That’s south of Battle Creek, and just south of I-94.

There is no word yet what caused the outage.

Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.