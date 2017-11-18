Local organization handing out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

Posted 8:52 AM, November 18, 2017, by

*GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving is coming early to more than 300 people all thanks to community donors and sponsors of the Guiding Light.

Free meals will be given out from 12-1:30 p.m. Sunday at 255 Division Avenue South.

Dinner includes turkey, veggies, fresh salad, a roll and of course some pie.

More than 100 volunteers are helping make the event possible.

If you are not familiar, the Guiding Light helps men struggling with addiction or those who have lost their jobs.

