Loved ones pay final respects at funerals for slain mother and son

Posted 10:08 AM, November 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:19AM, November 18, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones will gather Saturday to pay their final respects to a young mother and her son who both died in a shooting earlier this month.

Funerals for Julina Gibson and her 4-year-old son Nick are planned for today at 2 p.m. at Bethany Reformed Church.

Both were hospitalized but later died from their injuries after police say the child’s father shot them both last week at the mother’s home on Emerson Street in Kalamazoo.

Documents revealed Julina and her child’s father had been in a custody battle for their son for the last two years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family if you would like to help.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s