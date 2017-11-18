× Loved ones pay final respects at funerals for slain mother and son

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones will gather Saturday to pay their final respects to a young mother and her son who both died in a shooting earlier this month.

Funerals for Julina Gibson and her 4-year-old son Nick are planned for today at 2 p.m. at Bethany Reformed Church.

Both were hospitalized but later died from their injuries after police say the child’s father shot them both last week at the mother’s home on Emerson Street in Kalamazoo.

Documents revealed Julina and her child’s father had been in a custody battle for their son for the last two years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family if you would like to help.