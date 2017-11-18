× Memorial planned for Ana Carrillo

WYOMING, Mich. — Loved ones have planned a memorial to pay their final respects to a Wyoming mother who was found dead after she went missing in early September.

The memorial for Ana Carrillo is planned for Thursday, November 30 at 2 p.m. at Resurrection Fellowship Church, 321 Valley Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Carrillo is survived by her three children Alonzo, Xavier, and Alexandria. Police found her remains months after she disappeared.

Carrillo’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Hudson has been charged in her murder. Hudson waived his right to finish out his preliminary examination, and the case has been bound over to circuit court for negotiations and a possible trial.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 there will be no new charges in this investigation against Hudson or his family members, some of whom already face charges including perjury.