Michigan tied with unbeaten Wisconsin 7-7 at halftime

MADISON, Ohio – The Michigan Wolverines fought the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers to a 7-7 tie at halftime in a battle of nationally ranked Big Ten Conference combatants at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

No. 5-rated Wisconsin entered the game as a 7-point favorite over 24th-ranked Michigan.

On Saturday, the Wolverines traded possessions with Wisconsin from the opening kickoff until the Badgers took a 7-0 lead on a 50-yard punt return with 1:15 to go in the opening period.

Michigan lost an excellent scoring opportunity midway through the second stanza when the Wolverines connected on a long pass deep into Badger territory followed by freshman quarterback Brandon Peters fumbling the ball away on the 1-yard line with 8:42 remaining until intermission.

Michigan began driving again with time winding down in the first half, before freshman fullback Ben Mason culminated the 84-yard drive by scoring on a 1-yard run for a 7-7 deadlock with 2:24 left in the second quarter. That score stood until the break.