US-131 back open after crash involving multiple cars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A portion of U.S. 131 is back open Saturday morning following a bad crash Friday night.

It happened in the southbound lanes at Hall Street around midnight.

Dispatchers tell us that at least three cars were involved in the crash and multiple people taken to the hospital.

All victims are believed to have suffered no serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

That portion of U.S. 131 was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.

