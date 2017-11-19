× Man killed after driving through Berrien County fence row

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A man died after driving through a fence row Sunday morning.

At 6:47 a.m. Sunday, emergency workers responded to a single-vehicle crash on M-139 north of Dickenson Road in Royalton Township. The investigation showed that a Ford Fusion was northbound on the highway when it went off the roadway and drove through a long stretch of fencing.

The male driver was found dead at the scene.

He did not have a driver’s license on his person. Officers are attempting to identify the driver and notify his next of kin.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was activated. The vehicle has been secured as evidence.

The incident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.