Deputies searching for hit-and-run suspect

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run.

This happened around 10:30 P.M. Saturday night near North River Avenue and Douglas Avenue.

Deputies tell us that the suspected driver was coming down the road at a high rate of speed when they hit a truck that was turning into the Family Fitness parking lot on Douglas.

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

A K9 was brought in to track the suspect but he is still at large. The driver of the truck that was hit was injured but he has already been released from the hospital.

Deputies do believe that alcohol may have been a factor.

If you know anything please call the Ottawa County Sheriff Silent Observer at 888-887-4536.