State Semi-Final Football Scores

Deputies searching for hit-and-run suspect

Posted 4:47 AM, November 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:08AM, November 19, 2017

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Ottawa County are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run.

This happened around 10:30 P.M.  Saturday night near North River Avenue and Douglas Avenue.

Deputies tell us that the suspected driver was coming down the road at a high rate of speed when they hit a truck that was turning into the Family Fitness parking lot on Douglas.

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

A K9 was brought in to track the suspect but he is still at large. The driver of the truck that was hit was injured but he has already been released from the hospital.

Deputies do believe that alcohol may have been a factor.

If you know anything please call the Ottawa County Sheriff Silent Observer at 888-887-4536.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s