Family pet dies in Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A family pet died in a house fire Saturday evening.

At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, the Battle Creek Fire Department arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the first floor and basement of a home at 65 W. Meadowlawn Ave. Crews made entry to extinguish the fire and check for any occupants. No occupants were home at the time of the fire.

A hole had burned through the first floor and crews had to work around that to finally extinguish the fire.

A family pet did not survive the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters estimated the damage at $60,000 to the property and $15,000 to the contents.

The fire marshal is still investigating the fire to determine the cause.