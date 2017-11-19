× Free turkey for blood donors this week

WEST MICHIGAN — Blood donors do not have to stress about their Thanksgiving meals this year.

Michigan Blood has partnered with SpartanNash to provide a great incentive to people who donate blood until November 22nd.

If you donate at one of Michigan Blood’s donor centers or at one of the participating blood drives, you will receive a coupon for a free 10- to 12-pound Open Acres® or Spartan® brand turkey. The coupon can be redeemed at any of the 87 SpartanNash retail stores throughout Michigan. These stores include Family Fare, D&W, Forest Hills Foods, VG’s and ValuLand.

Blood donations typically go down during the holidays due to travel and time spent away, but the need for blood never ends.

Anyone interested in participating in the promotion will need to make an appointment to donate. You can do that at miblood.org.

For more information on the promotion, you can visit spartannash.com/give-thanks.

Here is full list of hours and places to donate in West Michigan:

Grand Rapids Area Donor Center, 1036 Fuller Ave. NE

Sunday, Nov. 19 — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 20 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grandville Donor Center, Grandville United Methodist Church, 3140 Wilson Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.