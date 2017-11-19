State Semi-Final Football Scores

GR Catholic Central Heading Back to Ford Field

Posted 1:07 AM, November 19, 2017, by

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central met Escanaba in the division four state semifinals on Saturday and Nolan Fugate continued his impressive season with 262 yards and 43 carries. The Cougars went on to win 24-0 to head back to the state finals.

