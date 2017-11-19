GRAM celebrates 10 years downtown GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Saturday marked 10-years since the Grand Rapids Art Museum moved into its downtown location.

As a way to celebrate, people were able to check out all the current exhibits, including Andy Warhol's American Icons, for free.

Even though the museum has only been at the downtown location for 10 years, the museum started back in 1910.

Since then, it has grown to include more than 5,000 works of art. It's also known across the globe for its uniqueness.

"We are the worlds LEED gold certified art museum, which means we try to be as environmentally friendly as possible. So the materials the building was created out of was sustainably sourced, we recycle our rain water, we love to share the fact that every time you flush a toilet in this building you`re actually flushing that toilet with rain water, we store all of that below the building," said Christopher Bruce, Director of Learning and Creativity, Grand Rapids Art Museum.

The GRAM's current location is 125,000 square feet of those 20,000 are used for gallery and exhibition space.