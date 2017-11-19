Grand Rapids filled with holiday spirit for annual Santa Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- Grand Rapids was filled with floats, performers and more than a thousand parade-goers taking part in the annual Art Van Santa Parade Saturday.

“Its always nice to be able to march for the public of Grand Rapids,” said Derk Poortenga, Tri County High School senior . “It’s a nice experience.”

Poortenga said especially when his bandmates from Tri County High School get to dress up in holiday attire and march in the Santa Parade, one of the largest parades in Michigan.

With hundreds of people cheering you on, sometimes it’s easy to get distracted, but nervous?

“When I was younger I used to [get nervous],” said Poortenga. “After you’ve done parade after parade, performance after performance, it gets easier.”

Poortenga said even though it wasn’t the warmest weather Saturday to march in, he believed if you’re bundled up, it is a great time.

“You always have to wear enough clothes under everything, even if it gets cold it’s still fun, even if your hands are freezing off,” said Poortenga. “It’s still fun.”