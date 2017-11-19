State Semi-Final Football Scores

Lake Effect snow showers around for the first half of Sunday

Posted 7:38 AM, November 19, 2017, by

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will start the day off with some light Lake Effect snow showers mostly along and west of US-131. Around lunch time the light snow showers will start to exit the area and we will have clouds clearing heading into the evening. Colder air has moved in leaving us with below average temperatures. Temperatures won’t move much throughout the day staying in the low 30s and will feel like we are in the upper 20s. We will also have breezy conditions with wind gusts from 25-30 mph mainly out of the northwest.

Monday West Michigan will see mostly we have a slim chance to see some showers with a mostly cloudy sky.  We will dry out just in time for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

