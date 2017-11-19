State Semi-Final Football Scores

Man busted after DNA is found on cigarette loses appeal

Posted 12:25 AM, November 19, 2017

Close-Up Of Cigarette Butt On Road Marking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man tripped up by his own DNA on a cigarette butt has lost an appeal of a breaking-and-entering conviction in western Michigan.

Steven Merchant Jr. was accused of breaking into storage units in Grand Rapids. The missing property included a watch that was given to a woman for her retirement.

The big break for police was a cigarette butt found at the scene. Tests showed DNA on the cigarette belonged to Merchant. Investigators later recovered the watch from a relative’s shed.

The appeals court on Thursday found no errors in the case and affirmed Merchant’s conviction and six-year prison sentence.

