State Semi-Final Football Scores

Mendon Falls to Whiteford in Semifinals

Posted 1:22 AM, November 19, 2017, by

HOWELL, Mich. -- Mendon took on Whiteford fell 50-22 in the division 8 semifinals on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s