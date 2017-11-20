The Ada Chili and Beer Festival is Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more visit TheCommunity-Ada.org .
Ada Chili and Beer Festival
-
Twelve days of deals, Cocktail Week GR begins Wednesday
-
Grand Rapids Wine, Beer and Food Festival
-
Wine, Beer and Food Festival returns to GR
-
International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival kicks off on Thursday
-
Eating a Donut Dog; try this and more at first-ever Donut & Beer Festival
-
-
Enjoy beer, beaches and tunes at 3rd annual Burning Foot Beer Festival
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 31
-
Try over 25 beers and wines all in one place at Otsego Steins and Vines
-
St. Julian Winery is ready for you at the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival
-
Beer and donut vendors are taking over the ball park
-
-
Love Blueberries? Head down to the National Blueberry Festival in South Haven
-
Spooky events making their way to Binder Park Zoo
-
Private ceremony held for Helen DeVos in Ada