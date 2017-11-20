GR Catholic Central continues quest for back-to-back state titles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central football team has already made history in 2017 winning their first back-to-back regional championships in school history, and they're hoping to take it even further by winning back-to-back state titles when they take on Edwardsburg Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field.

A big part of their success this year has been their offense and over 2,500 yards for Nolan Fugate.

"Nolan is a special player," Coach Todd Kolster said on Monday. "So, it makes it easier to block for, and obviously it makes him more successful, too, when you got a good offensive line. It's a good group to work with."