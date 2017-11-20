Grand Rapids police chief stays; doesn’t get Florida job

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – The City of Punta Gorda, Florida has named a new police chief and it is not current Grand Rapids chief David Rahinsky.

Rahinsky was a finalist for the position, along with Chief Jeff Hadley of Kalamazoo. Hadley took his name out of consideration when he received an offer for a job in Georgia.

Punta Gorda chose Pamela R. Davis as their new chief. Most recently, she was the Director of Professional Development and Training Academy for the Baltimore Police Department.

Rahinsky has been police chief in Grand Rapids since 2014. Before that, he was chief in Franklin, Tennessee.