Harbaugh says Michigan QB Peters in concussion protocol

Posted 3:42 PM, November 20, 2017, by

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Brandon Peters #18 of the Michigan Wolverines is carted off the field following an injury during the third quarter of a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is in the concussion protocol and could be cleared to practice without contact as soon as Wednesday.

The Wolverines host No. 8 Ohio State on Saturday, hoping to pull off an upset that would knock their rival out of contention for the College Football Playoff.  (The game is at Noon and airs on FOX 17.)

Peters was carted off the field after taking a hit Saturday in a loss at No. 5 Wisconsin.

John O’Korn finished the game against the Badgers. He filled in for injured Wilton Speight earlier this season before losing his job to Peters.

Speight has been out for two months since a hit at Purdue cracked vertebrae. Coach Jim Harbaugh laid out the possible timeline for Peters on Monday and also said Speight will at least practice without contact this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s