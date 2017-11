× Missing Newaygo Co. man found safe after nearly two weeks

NEWAYGO, Mich. – A man missing from Newaygo County for almost two weeks has been found safe.

The Newaygo County Sheriff says that James Powles was found safe and sound Monday morning.

He was last seen on November 7th in Ensley Township, driving a red pickup truck.

No details as to where he was found were released.