Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 20

1. Michigan Blood is asking the community to donate this holiday season. In addition to knowing they're helping others, they can also get a free turkey as a reward.

The organization partnered with Spartan Nash to provide donors with a coupon for a free turkey.

Michigan Blood says one in seven people in the hospital will end up needing a transfusion.

Donations tend to drop during the holidays, but the need for blood never goes away.

2. Hundreds of people in west Michigan who are in need received an early Thanksgiving meal.

On Sunday, Guiding Light Mission hosted a Thanksgiving dinner. There were dozens of volunteers who helped make the event happen, complete with turkey, and of course pie.

Students from Grand Valley also provided some musical entertainment.

3. The Grand Rapids Art Museum Celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend.

On Saturday, the museum celebrated its 10th anniversary in its location in downtown Grand Rapids.

Visitors were welcomed to stop by and check out all the current exhibits, including Andy Warhol's American Icons, all for free.

The museum has actually been around since 1910, and since then it's grown to include more than 5,000 works of art.

4. Avocado enthusiast can now decorate their Christmas tree with a new avocado toast Christmas ornament.

It has six slices of avocado on a piece of crusty bread, courtesy of Sur La Table, can cost $17.

While actual avocado toast can be expensive, the ornament costs about double the price of real avocado toast in San Francisco, which sells for up to $9.

5. The biggest names in music came together for the American Music Awards.

The night included a tribute performance from Christina Aguilera, for the late Whitney Houston, she performed several of Houston's songs, including "I Will Always Love You."

Bruno Mars won artist of the year, beating out the Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran.

Motown legend Diana Ross received the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

She was joined on stage by her family, including her daughter and the night's host, actress Traci Ellis Ross.