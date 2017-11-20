× Special holiday-theme exhibit opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall into the beauty of Christmas and other World Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park starting Tuesday.

The exhibition, which runs November 21 until January 7, is an educational opportunity to show off different cultures and traditions from around the world.

“This year we pause to reflect on the many unique and beautiful ways that holiday traditions are observed all over the world,” said Steve LaWarre, Director of Horticulture. “What better place to slow down and enjoy the sights of the season than by gathering your family and friends and experiencing the calm beauty of Meijer Gardens’ Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World.”

There will be some special events during the exhibition: