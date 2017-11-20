Special holiday-theme exhibit opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall into the beauty of Christmas and other World Traditions at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park starting Tuesday.
The exhibition, which runs November 21 until January 7, is an educational opportunity to show off different cultures and traditions from around the world.
“This year we pause to reflect on the many unique and beautiful ways that holiday traditions are observed all over the world,” said Steve LaWarre, Director of Horticulture. “What better place to slow down and enjoy the sights of the season than by gathering your family and friends and experiencing the calm beauty of Meijer Gardens’ Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World.”
There will be some special events during the exhibition:
- Singing from the Original Dickens Carolers: November 21 and 28 and December 5, 12 and 19 from 6 until 8 p.m.
- There will be extended holiday hours for the exhibit. On December 18 – 23 and December 27 -30 the park will remain open until 9 p.m.
- Santa will be paying the a visit to the park on November 21 and 28 and on December 5, 12 and 19 from 5 until 8 p.m.
- RSVP is required for the Christmas Cabaret Gala set to take place on December 7 at 6 p.m.
- Enjoy Rooftop Reindeer on November 25 and December 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 1 until 4 p.m.
- Walk through the Children’s Garden in a new way with the Winter-Time Walks, it is included with the price of admission.
- Throughout the entire exhibition Frederik Meijer Gardens will also offer a variety of Holiday Themed classes.