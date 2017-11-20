Taylor Swift ‘reputation’ sells 1.22 M albums in 1st week

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s “reputation” is in good standing: the album has sold more than 1.22 million units in its first week.

Nielsen Music and Billboard report Monday that the album is Swift’s fourth project to sell more than a million copies in a week. Swift became the first artist in history to have three albums sell more than a million units in their debut week when “1989” sold 1.29 million copies in 2014. Her albums “Red” and “Speak Now” each sold 1.21 and 1.05 million copies when they released in 2012 and 2010, respectively.

“Reputation,” released on Nov. 10, has sold more traditional albums than any other release this year. Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar’s recent albums are behind Swift, but have not sold a million units traditionally.

Since Billboard changed how it views album sales — incorporating single track sales (10 song sales = 1 album sale) and streaming (1,500 streams = 1 album sale) — both Sheeran and Lamar’s albums have each sold more than 2 million units.

Swift’s “reputation” is not available on streaming services, pushing fans to buy it or wait until it appears on Spotify or Apple Music. The album includes the hit singles “Ready for It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”