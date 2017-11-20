Thanksgiving travel forecast

WEST MICHIGAN- Thanksgiving is always known as one of the busiest travel times of the year, so obviously the weather is important for drivers and passengers in the air. No matter what day you’re traveling this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, it looks like the weather will cooperate with you for a good majority of the weekend.

I’d like to direct you to the video above to begin. I’ll continue to update these figures as we get closer to the holiday, but I don’t see any reason for them to change too much. We’re going to be the beneficiary of high pressure (a fair weather maker,) and this is going to keep a lot of the country dry, including us. There shouldn’t be any weather related delays from Wednesday through Friday.

While you can see the colder air on the eastern half of the United States Wednesday, most areas will be dry. The western half of the United States is abnormally warm, with some of the latest recorded 90 degree readings ever recorded in the desert and along the coast.

The actual Thanksgiving holiday locally looks great to watch the Lions game or toss a football outside by the afternoon. While temperatures are cooler than last year’s 50 degree readings, it’s going to be a calm and cold morning, ideal for hunters to finish the week.

If you’re returning to West Michigan on Sunday, I’m still not expecting any issues in regards to travel. We may encounter some light lake effect snow on Sunday, but that won’t cause any delays on the roadways or airports. I’ll update you throughout the week on any minor changes, but it looks to be an enjoyable holiday for all.