Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch

Posted 12:20 PM, November 20, 2017, by

Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch runs the ball off during the 2017 NFL week 11 regular season football game against New England Patriots on November 19, 2017 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday’s game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. He hasn’t stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

Early today, Trump tweeted, “Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Shabadoo Simmons

    As the President it is a violation of The Constitution to punish or attempt to punish someone for exercising their freedom of speech guaranteed under the First Amendment.

    Reply