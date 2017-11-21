Grand Rapids entrepreneurs create website for kids to sell art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A mom and daughter in Grand Rapids have created a business that is helping young artists show and sell their work online.

It is called Purely.Art . It is for artists aged 18 and under where they can submit their pieces and actually make some money selling their artwork. Purely.Art takes those drawings or paintings and turns them into canvas prints, t-shirts, coffee mugs and even pillows. Visitors shop online and the artist earns 8% of the purchase price. Buyers can also "tip" the artists.

The founders say that it is a great way for kids to be creative and feel empowered at the same time.

The site is pretty much Michigan-based for now, but they hope to go national some time in the future.