Greenville man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash

Posted 3:59 PM, November 21, 2017, by
Aeromed File Photo FOX 17

File Photo

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man from Greenville was seriously injured Monday in an ATV accident.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kickland Road near Monroe Road. Police say the crash was discovered when the man’s family began to look for him because he was late arriving at his destination.

Investigators say it’s not clear yet what caused the ATV to overturn. The investigation continues. But police say the driver suffered serious facial injuries, and was flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

The Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services assisted deputies at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s