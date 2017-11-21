× Greenville man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man from Greenville was seriously injured Monday in an ATV accident.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kickland Road near Monroe Road. Police say the crash was discovered when the man’s family began to look for him because he was late arriving at his destination.

Investigators say it’s not clear yet what caused the ATV to overturn. The investigation continues. But police say the driver suffered serious facial injuries, and was flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet, and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

The Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services assisted deputies at the scene.