‘He was asking if he was going to die.’ Young boy suffers graphic injury in bounce house

WARR ACRES, Okla. - An Oklahoma family wants warn others about a graphic injury their 5-year-old boy suffered while he was playing in a bounce house game.

"No kid should have to go through that," said Shali Lambert about her son, Bentley. "I mean you would expect (the game) to be safe for kids of all ages."

The Lambert family could not believe what happened to Bentley during a recent trip to the Incredible Pizza location in Warr Acres, Oklahoma on November 5th, according to KFOR.

Bentley was jumping in the 'Bouncetown' area when he got inside an inflatable playhouse called 'The Wrecking Ball.'

The Wrecking Ball is a ninja-style bounce game where a padded wrecking ball swings in the middle of the enclosure. Bentley's arm apparently got tangled up in an exposed hook attached to the wrecking ball.

The equipment ripped the boy's arm wide open.

"He was screaming 'I'm stuck,'" Shali said. "I just remember picking him up and I had to unhook the clip and slide it out of his arm."

The hook left a three-inch deep gash in Bentley's left arm.

"He was asking if he was going to die," Shali said. "He saw all the blood in his arm, and so he was asking if he was going to die."

Tiny scraps of the boy's skin were left behind on that hook.

Employees at Incredible Pizza called for an ambulance, and Bentley was rushed to OU Medical Center's Children's Hospital where he had emergency surgery to repair his arm.

Bentley will need physical therapy and possibly more surgery down the road.

The Lambert family is still in shock, and wants others to be aware even padded rides aren't as safe as they may look.

"It's really difficult to think something like this could happen," said Bentley's grandmother, Cheryl Lambert.

The family is waiting to hear about whether Incredible Pizza might help pay for the damage caused by the wrecking ball.

So far, they've received no money.

"Our insurance company is investigating this attraction," a company spokesperson told KFOR. "Our insurance company is communicating with the family. As soon as we have a conclusion, we will reach out to you.”