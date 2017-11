Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Thanksgiving gets closer, the Holland Rescue Mission has volunteers feverishly in the kitchen preparing for their Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday.

Holland Rescue Mission plans on serving 1,500 meals and giving over 500 care boxes filled with hygiene products.

The Great Thanksgiving Banquet is happening at the Hope College DeVos Field House located on 10th Street and Lincoln, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit hollandrescue.org/events.