Man sentenced after 2016 standoff

PAW PAW, Mich. – A man who held deputies at a standoff for hours last summer will spend six to ten years in prison.

Jason Kohlhoff was convicted last month of several counts, including six counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearms charges.

The standoff happened in June 2016 at Kohlhoff’s home on County Road 681 in Geneva Township. Police had gone to his home after Kohlhoff had allegedly threatened an Allegan County official.

During the standoff, Kohlhoff exchanged gunfire with officers, but no one was hurt.