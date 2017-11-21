Missing Iowa girl believed to be with 13-year-old; Amber Alert issued

Posted 8:18 AM, November 21, 2017, by

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. A motorist spotted the car on I-235 in Des Moines. Police stopped the vehicle and one person is reportedly in custody.

Previous story:

DENISON, Iowa — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Iowa girl that authorities say may have been abducted by a 13-year-old boy, according to WHO-TV.

According to the Amber Alert, Beyonce Carrasco, 12, was reported missing on Monday.

Police are looking for a white, 2016 Nissan Sentra with the license plate EYB 982 driven by 13-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or either child, is asked to call 911 immediately.

Denison, Iowa is located in the southwest part of the state.

