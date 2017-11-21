Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Many people are thankful for family, and that's definitely true for those who will finally have adoptions finalized on Wednesday.

Today marks Michigan Adoption Day, and kids across the state will officially be adopted into their forever homes.

Michigan Adoption Day usually happens around the Tuesday before Thanksgiving as courts statewide are celebrating adoption month throughout November.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Hall of Justice in Lansing.

2. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is opening its Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World exhibit today.

It has more than 40 international displays with nearly 400,000 lights, carolers and rooftop reindeer.

Also the Companion Railway Garden exhibition is back, which is a unique display that incorporates garden design, miniature buildings made from natural materials, and model trolleys and trains

The exhibition runs through January 7.

3. The ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is set to open later this week.

The city says it'll open Friday at 5 p.m. if the weather is cold enough. After that, there will be open skates almost every day until 9:45 p.m.

Last year, the ice rink struggled to stay open because of the warmer temperatures. The city also posted on Facebook that if people are looking for seasonal work, they're hiring ice rink attendant to do things like supervise, ring up customers, and maintain the skates.

Go to the ice rink's Facebook page for more info.

4. Something might feel a bit heavier for those flying out of town this Thanksgiving: their wallets!

AAA says airfares are 23 percent less expensive than last year, and that they're the cheapest prices since 2013. If people really dig, they can find last minute deals.

On Expedia there are some round trip tickets available for $300 if people are able to get out of the office today.

Expedia also has a list of last minute round trip destinations for under $500. The closer it gets to Thanksgiving, the higher the ticket prices will go.

5. If Uber is a way that you like getting around, you know how tricky it can be on a busy night to spot your driver.

It's about to get a whole lot easier, because one of the tools includes the beacon, which you can find on the car's windshield.

You can select a color on your app, and the beacon will glow that color. The feature will be available in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Uber is also introducing a live location feature that customers must turn on in an effort to address privacy concerns.