Muskegon focused on the ‘little things’ for the division 3 state championship game

Posted 11:39 PM, November 21, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Muskegon football team has adopted the motto "little things matter" this season following last years 1-point loss in the state championship game.

"Last year we got the motto from the last game championship game we lost within like two seconds" senior linebacker Ali'vonta Wallace said. "We emphasize on the last second because you never know what happened, little things."

The Big Reds will face Farmington Hills Harrison Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the championship, Hawks head coach John Herrington became the state's all-time leader in wins earlier this season.

"I've been blessed and honored to have been able to coach against several legends like this with coach Herrington" Muskegon head coach Shane Fairfield said. "In my short head coaching career here at this level eight years I get to go against a guy with the history and the respect in our coaching profession is coaching Herrington."

Muskegon is the state's all-time leader in wins while Harrison has the most state titles, this is their 1st ever meeting in football.

