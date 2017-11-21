× Need different turkey ideas? How about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? Moon pies?

FOX 17 – If you are tired of the same old turkey on Thanksgiving Day, the internet is full of other ideas to make your turkey more flavorful.

Just over on the Reynolds Kitchens website, you can find recipes for “flavor-blasted turkeys”, which includes a recipe for coating your turkey with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. They also include snack-food induced coatings for your bird of ranch-flavored tortilla chips and Funyuns.

Some of the biggest names in cooking also get into the act with Bobby Flay himself showing off the Black Pepper-Pomegranate Molasses Glazed Turkey , as if you need to find more ingredients at the store in preparation for the big day. And then, of course, if you are a big griller and enjoy beer-can chicken, you can also make a beer-can turkey.

Some people are still out there looking for other ideas as well. A Tennessee man tweeted Monday wondering if there was a stuffing recipe that included Moon Pies. The company did respond.

Not really just stuff em up there I guess https://t.co/WaAVaOI02a — MoonPie (@MoonPie) November 20, 2017

Do you have any recipes or concoctions that may seem odd to many of us, but you find extremely flavorful and special? Or, are you trying something new this year?