Northern Michigan police dog dies just weeks after starting job

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. – A police K9 on the job for only a few weeks in northern Michigan has died after being hit by a car.

Ori started patrolling for Antrim County on October 30th of this year. The Antrim County Sheriff says that Ori was killed November 10 during a training event in Kalkaska County during obedience training off of the leash. Ori was hit by a car.

The sheriff says that Ori’s death was an unfortunate and tragic accident.