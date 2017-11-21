Northern Michigan police dog dies just weeks after starting job

Posted 4:15 PM, November 21, 2017, by

Ori - from Antrim Co. Sheriff

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. – A police K9 on the job for only a few weeks in northern Michigan has died after being hit by a car.

Ori started patrolling for Antrim County on October 30th of this year.  The Antrim County Sheriff says that Ori was killed November 10 during a training event in Kalkaska County during  obedience training off of the leash.  Ori was hit by a car.

The sheriff says that Ori’s death was an unfortunate and tragic accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s