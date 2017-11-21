Retired police officer allegedly strangles wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Residents in an Ann Arbor neighborhood were shocked earlier this week when they heard a former police officer killed his wife in their apartment complex.

According to FOX 2 in Detroit, 63-year-old Marcia Neigebauer was allegedly strangled by her husband Kent, a former Ann Arbor police officer. They report Kent Neigebauer called 9-1-1 after his wife died and confessed to police.

The couple air had recently moved to the area from Allegan County. She bought the DeLano Mansion Inn in 2015 and operated it briefly before she moved to Ann Arbor to be closer to the hospital; she had ALS.

Marcia was an involved member of the Allegan community, serving on the district commission and ran for city council in 2015, according to the Allegan Co. News.

Her husband retired from policing in 2004. Investigators are working to determine a motive.