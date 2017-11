× Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink opens Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ice skating is set to return this week at Rosa Parks Circle downtown.

Opening night is Friday night, November 24 at 5:00 p.m. The rink will be open until 9:45 p.m.

Admission is $1 for youth and $3 for adults. Skate rental is free with admission.

City officials say the rink will be open throughout the winter season, weather permitting.