GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi-truck crash is slowing traffic along US-131 in Allegan County Tuesday evening.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says the crash was reported at about 6:11 p.m. near the 48 mile marker in Gun Plain Township.

Officials say the semi-truck crashed and overturned in the median. The left lane of both north and southbound US-131 is closed. The lanes could be closed for several hours.

No injuries were reported in the crash.